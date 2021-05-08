Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

