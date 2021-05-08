Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $305,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

MUA stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.