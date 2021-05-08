Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $315,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

