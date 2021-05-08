Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nucor by 312.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

