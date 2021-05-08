Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

