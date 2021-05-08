Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.69.
In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.93.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
