Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

