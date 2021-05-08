Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

