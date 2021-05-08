Wells Fargo & Company Raises American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $87.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 14,757.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

