Wells Fargo & Company Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.27.

FND stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

