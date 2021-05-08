WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.82

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 4186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $986,092. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

