WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.08, with a volume of 8880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

