WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.08, with a volume of 8880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit