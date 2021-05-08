Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of WAL opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

