Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

WDC stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

