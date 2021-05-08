Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.45. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 29,600 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

