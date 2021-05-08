Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WFSTF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.45.

OTCMKTS WFSTF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 308,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,922. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

