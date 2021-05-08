WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $217.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased over the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.67.

NYSE:WEX opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

