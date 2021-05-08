Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Keith O’rear Sells 15,745 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.