Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 144.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Whiting USA Trust II
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.