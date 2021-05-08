William D. Mosley Sells 77,754 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

