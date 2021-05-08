Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $232.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

