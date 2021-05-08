WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

WSC stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

