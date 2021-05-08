Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Down 5.2%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.12 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.12 ($0.45). 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.35. The company has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.47.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

