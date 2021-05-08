Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit