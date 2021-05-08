Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

