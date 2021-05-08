Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist Securities

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.