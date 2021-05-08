Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

