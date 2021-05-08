Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 9.5%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.94. 341,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,163,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.