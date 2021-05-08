Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKHS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

