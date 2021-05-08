World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of WRLD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,954. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.