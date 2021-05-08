Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.