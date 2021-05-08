WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.