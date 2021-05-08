Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $945,431.44 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $945,431.44 and approximately $3,909.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $492.16 or 0.00831842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00251634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.23 or 0.01148034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 310.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00743315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,139.40 or 0.99957410 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

