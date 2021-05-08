X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.05. 63,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

XFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

