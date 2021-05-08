XDNA Price Up 67.4% Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. XDNA has a market capitalization of $29,835.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

