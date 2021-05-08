Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $758.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

