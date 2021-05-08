Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

XENE stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

