XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

