XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

XPO opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.