XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $160.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

