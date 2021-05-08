Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,407. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.