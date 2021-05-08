Yelp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,709 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

YELP opened at $39.46 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yelp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

