Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at $13,453,000.

CATM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 962,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,077. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit