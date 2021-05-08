Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at $13,453,000.

CATM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 962,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,077. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.