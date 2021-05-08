Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.63 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.