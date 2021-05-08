Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

