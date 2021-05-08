Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

RUSHA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

