Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $12.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.92 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

