Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,086,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

