Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.43 million to $25.19 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $101.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $260.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

DCPH traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 597,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,821. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.