Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. 1,105,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

