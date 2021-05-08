Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

