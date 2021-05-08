Zacks: Analysts Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 195,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,639. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.